Milley revealed during one of those exchanges that it was not until Aug. 25 — 10 days after the Taliban swept into the Afghan capital and less than a week before the last U.S. military personnel left — that the Joint Chiefs of Staff made the “unanimous” recommendation to Biden that he withdraw all troops rather than prolong the evacuation beyond its Aug. 31 deadline. Biden has highlighted that recommendation to defend his decision to leave Afghanistan, without mentioning that it came only after the Taliban had taken control of Kabul.