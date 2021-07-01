It was not immediately clear how Afghanistan’s inclusion in the State Department’s list of “Tier 3” countries that failed to take significant action against human trafficking might affect American assistance. According to U.S. law, countries in that category may be denied non-humanitarian, non-trade assistance, and the United States may also seek to withhold financing to them from multilateral lenders. But the president can also waive those restrictions, as President Donald Trump did last year, the senior official said.