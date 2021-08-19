The Afghans’ failures to hold and defend Bagram — some 35 miles north of Kabul — from looters living outside the base in early July should have been a warning sign to the White House and Pentagon that the country’s military forces were in desperately bad condition. Some lawmakers and military analysts have said that the Pentagon could have prevented the chaos and deaths at the Kabul airport, which was swarmed by desperate Afghans earlier this week, by holding on to Bagram until Afghans who worked for the United States had been evacuated and the mission was complete.