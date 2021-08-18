Iran’s government, concerned about its own economic implosion and a worsening wave of the coronavirus, says it has instructed border guards not to admit Afghans. But it has also reportedly set up refugee camps in three border provinces for fleeing migrants who reach there, saying they will only temporarily be allowed to stay. While Iran’s border is more tightly controlled than that of Pakistan, it has long served as a way station for Afghans trying to get farther west, many of them trying to cross the northern part of the country into Turkey.