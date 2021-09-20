The book’s release does offer fresh clues to an abiding mystery over Zawahiri’s welfare. Until now, many experts, including some intelligence analysts, believed that the al-Qaeda leader was dead. But the author’s introduction to Zawahiri’s book — weightily titled “The Book and the Sultan: Agreement and Separation — Reflections on Political Corruption and its Effects on the History of Muslims” — is dated April 2021. In an undated video released on pro-al-Qaeda websites around the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Zawahiri refers to news events that occurred in early 2021. Yet he makes no mention of the Taliban’s rout of Afghan government forces over the summer. His striking silence quickly renewed speculation that he suffers from chronic illness or has difficulty quickly transmitting messages from his hiding place to the outside world.