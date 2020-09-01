Kommersant also found the hacker had made available voter databases from Connecticut, Arkansas, Florida and North Carolina.

In a joint statement, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security said they have seen no cyberattacks this year on voter registration databases or voting systems.

Officials from Michigan, Connecticut and North Carolina echoed their federal colleagues, and urged voters to remain confident in the security of personal records.

Voter information is public in all the states mentioned, with some requiring a public records request and a fee, they noted.

In North Carolina, State Board of Elections spokesman Patrick Gannon warned voters to be wary of reports from foreign, non-Western media about the security of elections, which might be the result of misinformation or attempts to undermine public confidence.

Either way, the effect could be to undermine trust in elections, “and it’s a tragedy if that’s the result,” said Gabe Rosenberg, spokesman for Connecticut Secretary of State Denise Merrill.

Gannon and Rosenberg stressed that dissemination of the public information, including names, dates of birth and addresses, poses no threat to election security — such as the possibility of counterfeit mail ballots being sent to local election officials, as both President Trump and Attorney General William Barr have claimed is possible.

Ballots in most states, including Connecticut and North Carolina, are printed on specialty paper with special ink, much like currency, and counterfeits would not be readable with the optical scanners that election officials use.

In addition, with the majority of registered voters likely to vote in the Nov. 3 presidential election — in 2016, the figure was about 77 percent in Connecticut and about 69 percent in North Carolina — any broad counterfeiting attempt would result in duplicate ballots, which would be detected quickly and easily, both said.

“We would know almost immediately,” Gannon said. “There is no way that any kind of absentee counterfeiting scheme of any scope could go undetected.”

However, the public data does increase the risk of identity theft, Rosenberg said — which is one reason Merrill has proposed limiting the kind of data that is made public.