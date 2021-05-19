Womble struck an at-times defiant tone during his appearance, which was aired live by cable networks for more than an hour Tuesday. He criticized the Brown family’s attorneys and sparred sharply with reporters who questioned his presentation and interpretation of evidence. The performance outraged advocates who for weeks have clashed with Womble over his handling of the case, in which Brown, a 42-year-old Black man, was fatally shot as he attempted to drive away from deputies who had surrounded his car.
The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, president of the North Carolina chapter of the NAACP, said his organization sent a letter to associate attorney general Vanita Gupta requesting that the Justice Department open a broad examination — known as a “pattern or practice” investigation — into the policies and culture of the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office, as well as Womble’s office.
In the wake of Womble’s news conference, he said, local leaders are planning to send an amended note to Attorney General Merrick Garland, potentially traveling to Washington to deliver it in person. Demonstrators marched in Elizabeth City, N.C., on Tuesday in protest of Womble’s decision.
“I definitely believe it is important, and I believe it will happen,” Spearman said, noting that he and other leaders worked with Gupta during her tenure overseeing the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division during the Obama administration.
Police who fatally shot Andrew Brown Jr. as he drove were justified in their actions, district attorney says
Yet even as advocates expressed optimism that federal authorities will step in, legal experts said Womble’s public posture could make it more difficult for the Justice Department as it pursues an ongoing investigation, announced in late April, into whether the seven sheriff’s deputies involved in the case violated Brown’s federal civil rights.
Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said four deputies who did not fire their service weapons have returned to their jobs after being placed on administrative leave. The three who shot Brown will keep their jobs but face discipline and retraining, Wooten said.
As is customary in such cases, the FBI is leading the federal investigation, with assistance from lawyers in the Civil Rights Division, officials said.
Jonathan M. Smith, executive director of the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, faulted Womble for his conduct during the news conference, saying he appeared to side with the deputies.
Smith compared the situation to the 2014 police shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., after which the St. Louis County prosecutor drew criticism from advocates when he sought to blame the media for social unrest during a meandering news conference to announce that a grand jury had declined to indict the officer involved in the case.
“From a political perspective, it makes the Department of Justice job more complex,” said Smith, who served as the chief of the special litigation section in the Civil Rights Division from 2010 to 2015.
In the Andrew Brown case, Smith said, Womble “came out very aggressively to say that the police did nothing wrong and the family misrepresented the facts, and that places a level of mistrust over everything anyone else does around this case. It’s hard for the United States, if it declines to prosecute, to come in and explain to the community the challenges it faces in proving the case. The well has already been poisoned.”
In Ferguson, the Justice Department elected not to bring federal charges against the police officer, disappointing civil rights advocates. But the agency did launch a pattern-or-practice investigation and concluded the city’s police department targeted African Americans. The Ferguson police entered into a consent decree with the federal government, agreeing to implement reforms.
Womble’s office did not respond to requests for comment. Womble, a Republican, announced in March that he intends to run to be a superior court judge in 2022.
Body-camera footage of N.C. deputies fatally shooting Black man will not be released to the public, judge rules
Since taking over in March, Garland has sought to move quickly to demonstrate that the Justice Department under his leadership will use its authority to press for reforms of local law enforcement agencies, a sharp departure from the Trump administration, which viewed such tactics as federal government overreach.
In recent weeks, Justice officials have announced pattern-or-practice probes into the police departments in Minneapolis and Louisville, where the deaths last year of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, respectively, at the hands of police sparked mass social justice protests across the country.
Federal prosecutors this month also charged four Minneapolis officers with criminal civil rights violations in the death of Floyd and a previous case involving a teenager who was injured while being apprehended.
Yet in the Minneapolis case, the Justice Department waited to take action until after a local jury found former officer Derek Chauvin guilty on three counts of murder and manslaughter. Conversely, in the Pasquotank County case, federal authorities are pursuing an investigation after the leading local prosecutor has definitively stated that the sheriff’s deputies were justified in fearing for their lives and are not legally culpable in Brown’s death.
Marquez Claxton, a retired New York City police detective who serves as director of public relations and political affairs for the Black Law Enforcement Alliance, said he feared that the FBI will be hamstrung if it is forced to rely on examinations of the shooting scene and interviews of witnesses conducted by local investigators.
“Trying to convict on federal charges is already a herculean task, and now you’re adding an extra layer if you’re taking over an investigation that is misguided or not a good investigation,” Claxton said.
Justice Department officials did not respond to requests for comment about how its investigation is proceeding.
Claxton said Womble’s news conference amounted to an attempt to establish a public narrative around Brown’s death, one that could be used to counter a potential federal case against the sheriff’s deputies.
“He was trying to shape a narrative and get the conversation going in one direction, and whatever comes out after that, you already have the narrative stamped in your mind,” he said.
Jim Pasco, executive director of the Fraternal Order of Police, said that in the era of social media and 24-hour cable news, it has become standard practice for prosecutors and defense attorneys to try to shape public opinion. He noted that the lawyers for the Brown family spoke out shortly after the shooting, describing portions of body camera footage from the deputies that had been shown to them by prosecutors in a private meeting and calling on authorities to release the full two hours of footage to the public.
Womble faulted the family for disclosing information from that meeting.
“Everyone is trying to shape public opinion no matter which side they’re on,” Pasco said.