Argentines attend a ceremony Thursday marking the 25th anniversary of the bombing of a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people. (Hugo Villalobos/AFP/Getty Images)

Argentina designated Hezbollah a terrorist organization and froze its assets on Thursday, the 25th anniversary of an attack on its soil, fulfilling one of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s goals during a four-day tour in Latin America.

The designation is the first in Latin America, a part of the world where Hezbollah has been active for several decades.

The Trump administration, which considers the Lebanon-based group a proxy of Iran, is hopeful that Brazil and Paraguay will take similar steps during a regional counterterrorism conference Pompeo will attend Friday in Buenos Aires. In addition to the tri-border area of those three countries, Hezbollah is also believed to have a presence in Venezuela.

In a tweet sent from aboard his plane en route to Buenos Aires, Pompeo called Argentina’s announcement an important step in cutting off Hezbollah’s “ability to plot terrorist attacks. The world is recognizing Hizballah for what it is — a terrorist proxy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

In a statement, the Argentine government of Mauricio Macri said that “Hezbollah continues to represent a current threat to security and the integrity of the economic and financial order” of the country.

Ceremonies were held in the Argentine capital Thursday to mark the anniversary of the bombing of the AMIA Jewish cultural center there. Eighty-five people died in the blast. Although no charges have ever been brought, Argentina blamed the attack — the worst terrorist incident in the country’s history — on Iran and said it was carried out by Hezbollah.

Both Iran and Hezbollah denied involvement.

A bombing at the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires in 1992 killed 29 people and injured dozens.

Eighteen Western Hemisphere governments are expected to attend the conference, which a senior State Department official called “an important step in bolstering our collective efforts to address these threats and protect our hemisphere from the scourge of terrorism.”

Following a previous conference held just seven months ago in Washington, the U.S.-organized event comes as the administration is seeking to build trade and defense ties with Latin America, and a unified effort to change the government in Venezuela, even as it fights against immigration and narcotics trafficking from the region.

Pompeo will also hold a bilateral meeting with Macri, whose government is under steep financial pressure and facing a presidential election in October.

From Argentina, Pompeo plans to travel Saturday to Guayaquil, Ecuador, and to Mexico City, where he will hold talks Sunday morning on trade and immigration with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

Later Sunday, Pompeo will stop in El Salvador. On Monday, the secretary plans to address the Veterans of Foreign Wars.