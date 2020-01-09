Golsteyn faced trial this year for the alleged murder of a Taliban bomb maker in Marja, Afghanistan, in February 2010. Golsteyn acknowledged killing the man, but said he had set a lawful ambush for him.
Also up for consideration is whether a board will allow Golsteyn to receive a Distinguished Service Cross — considered one step down from the Medal of Honor – that had been approved before he came under investigation, the officials said.
The administrative board of corrections also will consider to expunge a letter of reprimand issued to Golsteyn by a general.
The Army’s action follows Trump’s decision in November to pardon Golsteyn, who faced court-martial this year, along with another Army officer who had been convicted of murder. Trump also decided to reinstate the rank of a Navy SEAL, Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher, who was acquitted of murder last year but convicted of posing with an Islamic State corpse in Iraq.
After Trump’s announcement, the Navy decided it would consider whether to seize Gallagher’s SEAL Trident pin, effectively kicking him out of the elite force. Trump responded angrily by saying they would not, setting up a showdown that eventually led to the ouster of Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer.