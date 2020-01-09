Golsteyn faced trial this year for the alleged murder of a Taliban bomb maker in Marja, Afghanistan, in February 2010. Golsteyn acknowledged killing the man, but said he had set a lawful ambush for him.

AD

AD

Also up for consideration is whether a board will allow Golsteyn to receive a Distinguished Service Cross — considered one step down from the Medal of Honor – that had been approved before he came under investigation, the officials said.

The administrative board of corrections also will consider to expunge a letter of reprimand issued to Golsteyn by a general.

The Army’s action follows Trump’s decision in November to pardon Golsteyn, who faced court-martial this year, along with another Army officer who had been convicted of murder. Trump also decided to reinstate the rank of a Navy SEAL, Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher, who was acquitted of murder last year but convicted of posing with an Islamic State corpse in Iraq.