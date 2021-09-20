The lawmakers’ letter came days after the FBI confirmed revised data from Ohio that pushed the number of hate crimes reported nationwide in 2020 to 8,240 — the most since 2001 and third-highest total since the FBI began compiling the data in the early 1990s. (The FBI in August announced 7,759 attacks last year, then increased its tally after The Post reported that Ohio had initially underreported because of a technical glitch.)