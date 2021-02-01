The move raised questions of possible political interference, as Trump bypassed Pak’s deputy — who would otherwise have taken over as acting U.S. attorney by default — to install an official who already was leading the U.S. attorney’s office in the Southern District of Georgia. At the time, Trump was pressing officials in the state to support his unfounded claims of voter fraud, and Christine brought with him to Atlanta two prosecutors who had been assigned to monitor election malfeasance.

Christine will remain as the U.S. attorney in the Southern District of Georgia, a post Trump appointed him to in 2017, officials said. Kurt Erskine, who had been Pak’s deputy, will take over in Atlanta on an acting basis, a spokesman for that office said. The Justice Department has previously told employees that President Biden’s administration had asked Trump-appointed U.S. attorneys who remained after the inauguration to stay on “for the time being.”

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz has been investigating the circumstances surrounding Pak’s departure, and conducting a broad review of whether any current or former department officials tried to improperly “alter the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.”

People familiar with the matter have said Pak resigned after a senior Justice Department official in Washington led him to believe he should do so. Around the same time, Trump was entertaining a plan to replace his acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, with another department official more amenable to supporting his unfounded claims of voter fraud. He was persuaded not to do so after officials threatened to resign en masse, people familiar with the matter have said.