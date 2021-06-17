“Today’s historic vote is a turning point,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory W. Meeks (D-N.Y.) said on the floor just before the vote. “I look forward to Congress no longer taking a back seat on some of the most consequential decisions our nation can make.”
Congress, however, is still largely divided along party lines about whether the move to repeal such authorizations will actually allow lawmakers to reclaim their power to permit the use of military force — a decision that some think has been usurped by successive presidents.
Lawmakers have been trying for almost a decade to repeal both the 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force as well as the 2001 AUMF that Congress passed to greenlight hostilities against the perpetrators of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Both the Obama and Trump administrations opposed the repeal measures.
People in both parties argued that the authorizations had been stretched beyond recognition to target terrorist groups that didn’t even exist when the approvals were granted, while different presidents insisted that they needed the latitude to adapt to a changing threat landscape.
When President Biden entered office, he indicated that he was willing to work with lawmakers to wind down authorizations. For the past several months, his administration has been negotiating with leading proponents of repeal to determine the way forward.
The 2002 authorization is generally viewed as the simplest of AUMFs to phase out. The Iraq War was formally ended years ago, and the military has not cited the permissions granted in 2002 as its sole justification for any operations in more than a decade.
Still, many lawmakers — most of them Republicans — have rejected the idea of winding down the existing AUMFs without having replacements prepared to address “the modern-day threat.”
“We need to replace this with an updated AUMF that reflects the threats in the region, the current threats, which is Iran,” Rep. Michael McCaul (Tex.), the ranking Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said on the floor just before the vote.
But Democrats rejected his argument.
“If we think Iran is a threat, maybe we should do an AUMF for Iran . . . this AUMF is for Iraq,” Meeks said. “There’s no need to repeal and replace, they’re outdated, and once they’re outdated, let’s just remove them from the books.”
Some Republicans agreed. “Three presidents, both Republicans and Democrats, have used this permission to drag out conflicts that will get us into new ones,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) said on the floor.