Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s comments followed the conclusion Monday of a chaotic U.S.-led evacuation effort from Afghanistan that airlifted more than 124,000 people, including 79,000 by the U.S. military. President Biden has said that those who assisted the war effort also would be rescued, but thousands of Afghan SIV applicants seeking refuge and about 250 American citizens are believed to still be in Afghanistan.
“The SIV program is obviously not designed to accommodate what we just did in evacuating over 100,000 people,” Austin said, adding, “for the type of operation that we just conducted, I think we need a different type of capability.”
Austin and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, appeared at a Pentagon news conference for the first time since the evacuation effort — and the 20-year U.S. war in Afghanistan — ended on Monday. Austin said that he will be traveling to the Middle East next week to thank nations that have volunteered to temporarily house Afghan evacuees and called the airlift the largest air evacuation of civilians in American history.
“It was heroic, it was historic, and I hope that all Americans will unite to thank our service members for their courage and their compassion,” Austin said. “They were operating in an immensely dangerous and dynamic environment but our troops were tireless, fearless and selfless.”
The evacuation concluded after 13 U.S. troops were killed by an Islamic State suicide bomb on Thursday, and the U.S. military carried out a drone strike on Sunday on a vehicle near Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul that it said posed an “imminent” threat by the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan known as Islamic State-Khorasan.
U.S. defense officials have said that there was a significant secondary explosion after the strike, indicating explosives were likely in the vehicle. But several Afghan civilians, including children, were killed, a family told The Washington Post.
Milley, Biden’s senior military adviser, defended the strike as “righteous” on Wednesday, while saying that it still under investigation.
“At the time — and I think this is still valid — we had very good intelligence that ISIS-K was preparing a specific type of vehicle at a specific type of location,” he said. “We monitored that through various means and all of the engagement criteria were being met. We went through the same level of rigor that we’ve done for years, and we took a strike.”
Milley also noted the secondary explosion and said that through “a variety of other means,” there was at least one “ISIS facilitator” killed. Other people were killed, he added, and the U.S. military does not know who they were.
Austin, a retired four-star general, and Milley both reflected on their own military service in Afghanistan and sought to address the nearly 800,000 Americans who served in the U.S. military in the war.
Austin said that recent days have been difficult “for many of us,” and that he hopes that as Americans look back on the war they do so with “thoughtfulness and respect.”
“But we should not expect Afghan war veterans to agree anymore than any other group of Americans,” Austin said. “I’ve heard strong views from many sides in recent days, and that’s vital, that’s democracy, that’s America. As we always do, this department will look back clearly and professionally and learn every lesson that we can.”
Milley said that there are now about 43,000 evacuees spread out among military bases in the Middle East and Europe, and another 20,000 who are now at eight bases in the United States. All of those evacuees are Afghans, a defense official said afterward, speaking on the condition of anonymity to clarify the chairman’s remarks.
Milley said that for service members and veterans who served in Afghanistan, “we are all conflicted with feelings of pain and anger, sorrow and sadness, combined with pride and resilience.” He visited wounded troops at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Tuesday night, he said.
Milley said it is “possible” that the United States and the Taliban could coordinate against the Islamic State.
“We don’t know what the future of the Taliban is,” he said. “But I can tell you from personal experience that this is a ruthless group from the past, and whether or not they change remains to be seen.”