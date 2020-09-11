A day before the shooting, Skernivitz had been sworn in at the Cleveland FBI office to become a member of a violent-crime task force in support of Operation Legend. Barr, who had visited with Skernivitz’s gang unit shortly before the detective’s death, launched the operation this summer to crack down on violent crime in certain U.S. cities, and he spent part of this week traveling to talk about the effort.

At the funeral, where 53-year-old “Skern” was remembered as a fun-loving colleague and devoted father of three, Barr said his death should cause police critics to pause and reflect on the sacrifices officers make.

“He epitomized the greatness of our police, and I pray his tragic death may help remind people, those that need reminding, of some of the basic truths and help stop some of the vilification of the police going on these days in some quarters,” said Barr. “That would be a great legacy, if we could bring some good out of the evil of Jim’s death and move closer to the day where the public recognizes the commitment and service and sacrifice of their guardians.”

The nation has seen months of sometimes violent protests against police brutality and racial injustice, first sparked by the death of a Black man, George Floyd, after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than seven minutes. That incident and others have led for calls to cut police funding, and to fire or charge with crimes more police officers found to have used excessive force.

Barr has been an outspoken defender of police officers and said the civil unrest is making American cities more dangerous. President Trump has made “law and order” a centerpiece of his reelection campaign.

At the funeral, Barr noted that when U.S. service members returned home from the 1991 Gulf War, they were greeted as heroes, with parades.

