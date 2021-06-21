Putin considers keeping Belarus in Russia’s orbit vital to national security interests. But he appears to have little attachment to Lukashenko, an unpredictable leader who has resisted Russian efforts to draw Belarus into ever-closer integration. European leaders say they hope the sanctions will drive up the cost of Russia’s support for Lukashenko to unsustainable levels. But there is also a risk, some of them acknowledge, that Putin could simply pull the plug on his counterpart in Minsk and swap in a proxy leader who would be even more Russia-aligned.