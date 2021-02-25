He said the facilities were used by Iranian-linked militias including Kataib Hezbollah and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada.
The operation follows the latest serious attack on U.S. locations in Iraq that American officials have attributed to Iranian-linked groups operating in Iraq and Syria. Earlier this month, a rocket attack in northern Iraq killed a contractor working with the U.S. military and injured a U.S. service member there.
“President Biden will act to protect American and Coalition personnel,” Kirby said in a statement. “At the same time, we have acted in a deliberate manner that aims to de-escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syria and Iraq.”
A U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to provide additional details, said the single strike targeted a cluster of buildings and was believed to have killed up to a handful of people.
The attack comes just over a month into Biden’s term and as he attempts to open a diplomat door to Iran. Biden has agreed to European-led talks with Iran about the future of the 2015 international nuclear deal that former president Donald Trump had renounced.
Iran has appeared to rebuff Biden’s initial efforts to resume diplomacy and for now, the United States remains outside the agreement.
The airstrike appears to be part of a U.S. message to Iran that it cannot improve its leverage in those talks by attacking U.S. interests, but Biden’s decision to use force may also set back his plan to shift the focus of U.S. national security away from the Middle East.
Alex Horton contributed to this report.