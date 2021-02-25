He said the facilities were used by Iranian-linked militias including Kaitib Hezbollah and Kaitib Sayyid al-Shuhada.
The operation follows the latest serious attack on U.S. locations in Iraq that American officials have attributed to Iranian-linked groups operating in Iraq and Syria. Earlier this month, a rocket attack in northern Iraq killed a contractor working with the U.S. military and injured a U.S. service member there.
“President Biden will act to protect American and Coalition personnel,” Kirby said in a statement. “At the same time, we have acted in a deliberate manner that aims to de-escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syria and Iraq.”
A U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to provide additional details, said the single strike targeted a cluster of buildings and was believed to have killed up to a handful of people.