About 200 interpreters and their families arrived at a military base in Virginia on Friday as part of a first wave of relocations under that program, the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) initiative. More are expected to be moved to the United States or to third countries while their applications are processed under a new initiative called Operation Allies Refugee.
Many Afghans who worked with the U.S. government say they are under increased threat as the Taliban continues to seize territory across the country, exploiting the vulnerabilities of local security forces and fueling fears that the central government may collapse.
“The U.S. objective remains a peaceful, secure Afghanistan,” the State Department said. “However, in light of increased levels of Taliban violence, the U.S. government is working to provide certain Afghans, including those who worked with the United States, the opportunity for refugee resettlement to the United States.”
Since President Biden announced he would fully withdraw U.S. military forces from Afghanistan by this fall, his administration has come under pressure from lawmakers and advocates to ensure the safety of those who helped the United States during its two decades of involvement, including drivers, aid workers and others.
There are about 20,000 applicants to the SIV program, officials say. Many more Afghans have worked with the United States but do not meet the SIV criteria.
According to the State Department, the new “Priority 2” designation will include Afghans who worked directly for the U.S. government or for U.S. contractors; worked for programs funded by a U.S. grant or cooperative agreement, but not subcontractors; or worked for U.S.-based media or civil society groups.
A new working group including officials from across the government will help manage the program, the department said.