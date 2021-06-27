The U.S. Embassy in Havana is down to a skeleton crew, and the consulate remains closed, with Cuban visa seekers required to travel to a third country. With political repression on the upswing and the economy in dire straits, more Cubans have set sail for Florida in rafts and small boats. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection figures, 35,738 Cubans attempted to cross U.S. land borders during the first five months of this year, compared with fewer than 20,000 in the 12 previous months.