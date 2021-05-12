The 34-page document — unusually long for an executive order — calls for the reporting of severe cyber incidents within three days, the creation of a board to review significant incidents, the removal of contractual barriers to reporting federal agency breaches, and strengthening a program that allows a federal agency to test a product’s security before it is sold to the government. It also makes clear that contractors are required to report incidents at federal agencies to the Office of Management and Budget and the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).