Psaki gave similar replies to a number of unrelated questions, appearing to want to avoid making significant news outside of her prepared remarks about the series of executive actions Biden had taken moments earlier. She promised there would be regular media briefings and that she would follow up with reporters on questions she could not answer.
Separately, a government official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the incoming administration, said Wednesday evening that Biden’s team has sent no signals it had concerns about Wray, who was a frequent target of attack from President Donald Trump. A lawyer and former Justice Department official, Wray began as FBI director in 2017 after Trump fired his predecessor, James B. Comey, who had served less than four years of what is typically a 10-year appointment.
Wray’s job was in jeopardy for much of the past year, and Trump and his senior aides repeatedly discussed firing him after November’s election.
The relationship between the White House and the FBI was hostile for much of the last administration, as Trump repeatedly blasted FBI leaders for investigating his 2016 campaign and accused them of trying to sabotage his presidency. Trump’s removal of Comey set off a chain of events that gave rise to Robert S. Mueller III’s special counsel investigation and threatened to undo his own tenure as commander in chief.
Biden’s approach to the FBI will be closely scrutinized for any signs he is dissatisfied with Wray. The bureau is overseeing a sprawling investigation into the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, a case that involves hundreds of suspects.
The Biden administration also begins without a timetable for the arrival of its attorney general candidate, federal appeals court judge Merrick Garland, who is awaiting a confirmation hearing in the Senate.