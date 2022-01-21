Others dismiss the notion that all eyes are focused on the United States and the rest of the world takes its cues from Washington. “Russia is doing what it’s doing because it feels it’s in Russia’s interest to do it,” said a senior official of a major European ally who, like others, spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss political and diplomatic assessments. “Basically, since 2007, it has been pretty clear that Russia is pursuing a revisionist policy — throughout the [Obama] reset, Trump and now the Biden administration,” the official said.