The Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline remains a major issue between them, although neither side is looking for conflict during the visit. The pipeline, now more than 90 percent complete, will bring Russian natural gas to German customers. The United States has long opposed the project, arguing it would give Moscow leverage over Germany in a crisis and weaken Ukraine, which earns about $1 billion annually from a separate pipeline that Russia might stop using. Merkel insists Nord Stream is simply an economic transaction.