In anticipation of the review at the White House this month, the Biden administration sent out a survey to key U.S. allies notifying them that the United States was considering revising its nuclear deterrence policy, said western officials familiar with the matter. The survey was first reported by the Financial Times. France also expressed opposition to the United States announcing a “no first use” policy or making a “sole purpose” declaration, with at least one key ally calling it a gift to Russia or China, according to a western official.