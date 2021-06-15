In almost immediately leveling economic sanctions against Russia and ruling out a major “reset” in relations, Biden has become the first U.S. president since the fall of the Soviet Union to enter office without seeking a new beginning with Moscow. Biden has also disagreed with some of his own aides and influential lawmakers in the Democratic Party who want a sharper break from the Trump era and a more aggressive response to Russia’s military provocations in Ukraine, cyber operations and targeting of political opponents, including Russian exiles living in Western Europe.