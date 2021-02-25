A White House readout of the call did not mention Khashoggi but said Biden affirmed the importance the United States places on universal human rights and the rule of law. The President told King Salman he would work to make the bilateral relationship as strong and transparent as possible.”

The document is said to directly implicate Salman’s son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in ordering the killing. Congress ordered the unclassified report in legislation nearly two years ago, but the Trump administration ignored the mandate.

It’s release will be accompanied by “our further answer to how we will ensure that there is accountability for that murder,” Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told CNN last week.

Although the crown prince, known as MBS, is the country’s de facto leader, the White House has made clear that he will not be its main Saudi interlocutor, as he was under President Donald Trump.

Asked Wednesday if Biden expected Mohammed to participate in the call, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president anticipated a conversation “directly with the king. A one-on-one call.”

Mohammed, who also serves as the Saudi defense minister, has already spoken to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. “That’s the appropriate line of communication,” Psaki said.

While a presidential snub of Mohammed would send a message, it remains unclear whether the administration intends to hold him accountable for the Khashoggi murder in any other way, including sanctions or criminal indictment.

The White House has said it is “recalibrating” its relationship with the kingdom. During his presidential campaign, Biden called Saudi Arabia a “pariah” with a government that would be made to “pay a price.”

Biden, Psaki said, “is certainly familiar with the leadership in Saudi Arabia . . . I would certainly not say his concerns or his views have changed.”

But part of the recalibration is deciding where to crack down and where to build relations with a country the administration considers an important partner on regional issues such as Iran and counterterrorism and is loath to drive into the arms of Russia or China.

Biden has already canceled Trump-approved sales of offensive weapons the Saudis use to prosecute their war in Yemen and has criticized the country’s jailing of dissidents and other human rights abuses.

Mohammed is seen as having a mixed record. While allowing social and religious liberalizations that the Biden administration wants to encourage, he has brutally consolidated power and repressed even mild dissent.

Khashoggi was drugged and dismembered by Saudi agents during a visit to his country’s consulate in Istanbul, according to investigations by Turkey and the United Nations. The CIA, in a leaked classified assessment, concluded with high confidence that Mohammed had ordered his murder. The Saudi government, and Trump, attributed the killing to “rogue” agents.