Nearly all embassies have reduced their staffs, and some have closed their diplomatic missions. The United States has yet to complete the details of an agreement it says it has reached with Turkey to provide security at the Kabul international airport — the only likely way out in the event of a direct Taliban attack on Kabul — once the U.S. military withdrawal is complete by the end of this month. Military planners are working on a short-notice evacuation plan, should it become necessary.