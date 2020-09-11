Johnson and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), whose investigators have been working in tandem, are expected to argue that Hunter Biden’s ties to the firm, Burisma, posed a conflict of interest for the Obama administration, as the younger Biden’s company was lobbying the State Department while his father directed the government’s Ukraine policy.

Democrats, while acknowledging the poor optics posed by Hunter Biden’s position, are expected to reject the assertion it had any effect on U.S.-Ukraine policies during the former vice president’s tenure, while pointing out that Johnson supported the policies at the time. They are also expected use their report to take aim at the origins of Johnson’s probe, which they argue is rooted in Kremlin-backed disinformation.

Andrew Bates, a spokesman for the Biden campaign, accused Johnson of underwriting “with taxpayer dollars, a foreign influence operation against the sovereignty of our democracy — based on a long-debunked, hardcore right-wing conspiracy theory.”

Bates added that Johnson’s committee instead should have been focused on providing oversight over the “catastrophically botched federal response to the pandemic.”



Release of the dueling reports will follow a decision this week by the Treasury Department to sanction a Ukrainian lawmaker who worked with Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani to promote unsubstantiated corruption claims about Joe Biden. The Treasury Department labeled the lawmaker, Andriy Derkach, an “active Russian agent.”

In response, Derkach called the sanctions an act of “revenge” by “representatives” of Biden and others in government, and he vowed to release more allegations against the former vice president in the coming days.

Next week, Senate investigators are scheduled to interview two of Biden’s close advisers: former deputy secretary of state Anthony Blinken and former international energy envoy Amos Hochstein. On Wednesday, the Homeland Security Committee is also expected to vote on authorizing a subpoena and deposition for Ambassador Bridget Brink, currently the top U.S. diplomat in Slovakia, according to an agenda for the meeting obtained by The Washington Post. She was a deputy assistant secretary of State overseeing Ukraine during the Obama administration.

The panel is not expected to prepare a similar summons for former ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt, who also has yet to testify.

A lawyer for Brink said she is fully cooperating with committee staff. Pyatt did not respond to requests for comment.

Senate investigators already have conducted interviews with deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent, who also appeared as a witness during Trump’s impeachment inquiry; Liz Zentos, who served as the National Security Council’s director for Eastern Europe during the Obama administration; David Wade, formerly chief of staff to then-Secretary of State John F. Kerry; and Victoria Nuland, former assistant secretary of State for European and Eurasian affairs. They have also spoken with employees of Blue Star Strategies, an American lobbying firm that worked on behalf of Burisma.

The committees are expected to have interviewed about a dozen witnesses by the time the probe concludes.

Thus far, current and former government witnesses have testified that Hunter Biden’s Burisma affiliation, however ill-advised, did not influence U.S. foreign policy, according to people familiar with the interviews, even if Blue Star name-dropped the vice president’s son in attempts to secure meetings at the State Department. These people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation.

A representative from Blue Star didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

But Republican investigators have also pressed witnesses to specify how and when information from Blue Star was communicated through the State Department — and what, if anything, the former vice president’s advisers told him about those discussions.

Democrats, meanwhile, have accused Johnson and Grassley of using testimony and subpoenaed records from Blue Star to legitimize anti-Biden claims leveled by one of the company’s former consultants: former Ukrainian diplomat Andriy Telizhenko. Democrats suspect Telizhenko may be functioning as a clearinghouse of sorts, to funnel Kremlin-backed conspiracy theories about the Bidens wielding improper influence over Ukraine policy to congressional investigators and into the public sphere.

Telizhenko, who has promoted the theory that senior Ukrainian officials orchestrated a campaign to support Hillary Clinton and undermine Trump in 2016, has recently published unverified transcripts of taped conversations between Biden and former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko. The tapes also were publicized by Derkach, the former Ukrainian politician whom the U.S. sanctioned this week.

Telizhenko has said he does not work with Derkach and barely knows him. Late last month, Telizhenko gave an interview to Ukrainian media in which he said Derkach got in trouble because he operated independently and “did not coordinate” his actions with the White House and “Trump’s team.”

Telizhenko, who has said he keeps in touch with top Republicans in Washington, told The Post on Friday that he tried “to keep away from him as far as possible.”

“It’s a total different game what he’s doing and I’m doing,” Telizhenko said.

Both men have boasted of having a relationship with Giuliani, and both have claimed to be providing information to the Republican-led Senate probe. Johnson and Grassley have denied having any contact with Derkach, and they cheered the sanctions against him this week.

But Johnson does acknowledge having been in touch with Telizhenko, whom he initially planned to subpoena for testimony, before Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) refused to vote for the summons, killing the effort.

Telizhenko told The Post he had cooperated with the Johnson’s inquiry.

Republicans insist that they are thoroughly vetting each of Telizhenko’s claims and that their findings will rely on information garnered from U.S. individuals.

As one contentious probe winds down, however, another is revving up.

Next week, Johnson’s panel is expected to vote on authorizing additional subpoenas for a separate probe into the origins of the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation and the alleged “unmasking” of Trump transition team officials after the 2016 election.

The panel has already named 23 people they are interested in questioning, including former FBI director James B. Comey and former CIA director John Brennan.

Next week, the panel is expected to add seven more names to that list, including Comey’s former deputy Andrew McCabe and Stefan Halper, a Cambridge University professor whom Trump’s supporters have accused of helping the FBI “spy” on the president’s campaign four years ago.

Though the panel has long been collecting information from the bureau, they have yet to conduct targeted interviews in that investigation.