Kahl, who served as a national security adviser to President Biden when he was vice president, has faced pointed blowback about his online persona since being selected to assume one of the most influential leadership positions at the Defense Department. Republicans raised objections to past tweets, in which he wrote that the GOP exhibited a “death-cult fealty to Trump,” and had chosen to “debase themselves at the alter of Trump” as “the party of ethnic cleansing.”
In his confirmation hearing last month, Kahl apologized for his language, saying he had been “disrespectful” but would be more diplomatic and bipartisan if confirmed to the job.
Republicans didn’t accept the apology.
“I don’t believe he has the temperament or judgment to do the job,” Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), a member of the Armed Services panel, said on the Senate floor Tuesday, adding that Kahl was “more of a political hack ... or someone with the temperament of an Internet troll” than a statesman.
Democrats, meanwhile, have supported his nomination, and White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki defended Kahl last month as a “qualified” and “experienced” pick who would “bring an incredible reservoir of perspective to the job.”
Some Republicans have recently suggested that Kahl also “publicly disclosed classified information” in his tweets, penning a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray earlier this month asking him to look into the matter. Kahl has denied those allegations.
On Tuesday, many Republicans, including the top GOP senator on the Armed Services panel, James M. Inhofe (Okla.), also accused him of being a “conspiracy theorist” because of past comments critical of Israel’s approach to Iran.
Kahl’s confirmation has become a preview of the partisan fights to come as the Biden administration attempts to rejoin an international pact to restrain Iran’s nuclear ambitions, an initiative that is bitterly opposed by most Republicans.
Kahl played a role in negotiating the Iran nuclear deal of 2015, and has advocated that “a willingness to reenter the nuclear deal” should be “a starting point for new negotiations” with Tehran. That stance, however, is anathema to many congressional Republicans, who cheered when former president Donald Trump withdrew from the accord in 2018.
Earlier this month, as the Biden administration joined a new Iran-focused negotiations in Vienna, senior Republicans on four Senate committees sent a letter to the president, warning him to “not reliquish its leverage over the Iranian regime just to return to the JCPOA.” Under the terms of the agreement, the United States would lift some sanctions on Tehran in exchange for Iran’s compliance with terms limiting its nuclear ambitions.
Republicans have charged that Biden — and former president Barack Obama before him — have adopted an approach to Iran that is too deferential. Those charges were punctuated this week after the New York Times reported that on a leaked audiotape, Iran’s foreign minister said former secretary of state John Kerry told him Israel had attacked Iranian interest in Syria over 200 times.
Conservative Republicans seized on the news to attack Kerry, who currently serves on the National Security Council as Biden’s climate envoy, alongside Kahl.
“If these reports are true, John Kerry should resign,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) said on the Senate floor Tuesday, as he spoke out against Kahl’s nomination. “And if he doesn’t resign President Biden should fire him.”