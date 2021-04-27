This month, as the Biden administration joined new Iran-focused negotiations in Vienna, senior Republicans on four Senate committees sent a letter to the president, warning the administration to “not relinquish its leverage over the Iranian regime just to return to the JCPOA,” or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the nuclear agreement is formally known. Under the original terms of the agreement, the United States would lift some sanctions on Tehran in exchange for Iran’s compliance with terms limiting its nuclear ambitions.