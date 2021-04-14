“Together, we have achieved the goals that we set out to achieve,” Blinken told reporters as he met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at NATO headquarters in Belgium.

“Now it is time to bring our forces home,” he added. “We will work very closely together in the weeks and months ahead on a safe, deliberate and coordinated withdrawal of our forces from Afghanistan.”

The NATO military alliance went into Afghanistan after the invocation of its collective defense clause, Article 5, for the first time in its history following the 9/11 attacks. About 7,000 non-U. S. forces remain in Afghanistan, mostly fromNATO countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy, but also non-NATO countries such as Georgia and New Zealand.

Those forces outnumber the 2,500 troops the United States maintains in Afghanistan, but they rely heavily on U.S. air and logistical support. That reliance caused many NATO allies to express concern in recent years when President Donald Trump would tweet sporadically about a full U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan without coordinating with allies.

Blinken on Wednesday assured foreign partners that there would be no such surprises in the Biden era.

“I am here to work closely with our allies, with the [NATO] secretary general, on the principle that we have established from the start, ‘In together, adapt together and out together,’ ” Blinken said.

He is joined in Brussels by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who is meeting with NATO counterparts on Biden’s plan to begin a U.S. troop withdrawal by May 1 and complete it by Sept. 11.

Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks about the U.S. withdrawal plan on Wednesday.

Already, German and British officials have indicated that they will follow the United States with their departure from Afghanistan. For some countries, however, the exit is more difficult to swallow.

“We have had dozens of soldiers die there,” said one Western European official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss his reaction to the U.S. plan. The diplomat noted, however, that the terrorism threat from Afghanistan has been significantly reduced, which was always the main objective.

“Our first and foremost goal is just not to have in Afghanistan a future place for international terrorism,” the diplomat said.

For years, many NATO members, especially Germany, indicated that any withdrawal must be based on the conditions on the ground in Afghanistan. But the Biden administration made clear on Tuesday that this would not be the standard.

“The president has judged that a conditions-based approach, which has been the approach of the past two decades, is a recipe for staying in Afghanistan forever,” said a senior U.S. official in remarks to reporters. “He has reached the conclusion that United States will complete its drawdown, will remove its forces from Afghanistan before September 11th.”

Germany, like other NATO allies, has now accepted the U.S. withdrawal timeline despite some concerns that the exit could lead to the collapse of the U.S.-backed Kabul government and chip away at gains made over the past two decades in health, education and women’s rights.

“We have always said we are going in together, and we are going out together,” German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told German public broadcaster ARD on Wednesday. “I stand for an orderly withdrawal, and I expect us to decide this today (at NATO).”

Biden administration officials say the United States intends to remain closely involved in the peace process and will continue to provide humanitarian aid and assistance to the Afghan government and security forces, which remain almost totally dependent on foreign support.

“What we will not do is use our troops as bargaining chips,” said the senior official who briefed reporters.

U.S. officials acknowledged that the decision confronting Biden was difficult. While a departure could reduce the possibility of a long-sought peace agreement between the Taliban and the Afghan government, time had shown that the presence of U.S. troops provided insufficient leverage for a deal and staying risked exposing U.S. troops to Taliban attacks.

Strong reservations about the fate of Afghanistan remain, but European diplomats acknowledged that staying in the country indefinitely was unsustainable logistically and politically.

