In 2019, Trump elicited a mixture of laughter and befuddlement in the United States when he confirmed that his administration was considering purchasing Greenland given the speculation about its sizable oil and mineral wealth under its vast ice sheet. But in Greenland and Denmark, which has sovereignty over the island, the notion that a former New York real estate tycoon thought he could simply buy the Arctic territory, home to about 56,000 people, was offensive.