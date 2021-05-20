Greenland’s minister of foreign affairs, Pele Broberg, said he was honored by Blinken’s visit and underscored that his country “is not a real estate deal.”
“Secretary Blinken has made it very clear that he’s here for the people living in the Arctic, for the people living in Greenland,” Broberg said. “We take as a matter of pride that the United States has taken the time to honor us with the secretary’s visit.”
Blinken came to the ice-covered island with a message of mutual respect and support for multilateralism, drawing a sharp contrast with Trump’s “America First” mantra.
During his trip, Blinken was asked if he could definitely rule out that the United States will not seek to buy the island. “I can confirm that’s correct,” he said.
In 2019, Trump elicited a mixture of laughter and befuddlement in the United States when he confirmed that his administration was considering purchasing Greenland given the speculation about sizable oil and mineral wealth under its vast ice sheet. But in Greenland and Denmark, which has sovereignty over the island, the notion that a former New York real estate developer thought he could simply buy the Arctic territory, home to about 56,000 people, was offensive.
“It’s an absurd discussion,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a newspaper at the time. “Greenland is not for sale.” Greenland’s premier also rejected the offer.
“I strongly hope that this is not meant seriously,” Frederiksen added.
But the idea was serious, and strongly endorsed by Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, a Trump ally who insisted to colleagues that owning the autonomous island would “secure vital strategic interests.”
After he was publicly rebuffed, Trump canceled a state visit to Denmark, a NATO ally, where he was scheduled to meet Queen Margrethe II.
“I thought that the prime minister’s statement that it was absurd, that it was an absurd idea was nasty,” Trump told reporters at the time. “I thought it was an inappropriate statement. All she had to do is say no, we wouldn’t be interested.”
“You don’t talk to the United States that way, at least under me,” he added.
Angered by the rejection, Trump went on to tweet criticism of Denmark’s level of defense spending. He also pointed out that President Harry S. Truman once weighed a similar purchase. That was true — in 1946, Truman offered to buy Greenland from Denmark for $100 million, but Copenhagen refused.
During Blinken’s visits this week, Trump’s Greenland gambit was raised multiple times, but Blinken sought to avoid dwelling on Biden’s predecessor.
“I am resolutely focused on today and tomorrow, not yesterday,” Blinken said during his stop in Denmark this week. He said the United States would try to forge “new partnerships” with Nordic countries on climate change and threats presented by Beijing and Moscow.
Blinken’s visit to Greenland included a helicopter tour of the island’s fjords and ice caps, where melting related to climate change has caused concern among environmentalists and policymakers. The Biden administration has sought to distinguish itself on climate issues from the Trump administration, which played down the threat posed by rising sea levels and expressed enthusiasm about commercial opportunities stemming from melting glaciers and new sea routes.
After the aerial tour, which included looks at a dog park and an 18-hole golf course adjacent to a melting glacier, Blinken said, “we see how it’s receding at an alarmingly rapid pace as a result of global warming.”
Blinken flew to Greenland from Iceland where he participated in the biennial meeting of the Arctic Council, a gathering of the eight nations in the Arctic Circle. The member nations agreed to a joint declaration on Thursday, something they could not produce during the last meeting because of the Trump administration’s refusal to sign on to a statement that included the term “climate change.”
The top U.S. diplomat’s three-stop tour of Greenland, Iceland and Denmark came amid escalating violence between Israel and Hamas and growing calls that the Biden administration take a more active role in brokering a cease-fire. Blinken stuck to his Nordic itinerary, however, and made calls to foreign counterparts in the Middle East on his plane and between meetings, including a conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Wednesday in which he said the United States “expects to see de-escalation on the path to cease-fire.”
