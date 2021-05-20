The top U.S. diplomat’s three-stop tour of Greenland, Iceland and Denmark came amid escalating violence between Israel and Hamas and growing calls that the Biden administration take a more active role in brokering a cease-fire. Blinken stuck to his Nordic itinerary, however, and made calls to foreign counterparts in the Middle East on his plane and between meetings, including a conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Wednesday in which he said the United States “expects to see de-escalation on the path to cease-fire.”