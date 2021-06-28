Rapidly expanding in Africa, the Islamic State, also known as ISIS, is also regrouping in Iraq and Syria, where U.S. military commanders have said the potential for new recruitment is high among tens of thousands of displaced youths and children being held in detention camps run by U.S.-allied Kurds in northeastern Syria.
At least 10,000 captured Islamic State fighters — 2,000 of them foreigners from around the world, most of whose homelands have refused to take them back, even for prosecution — are in separate, makeshift Kurdish prisons.
The situation, Blinken said in remarks opening the conference, is “simply untenable.”
At a later news conference with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, Blinken said that “there is a need for countries to take action to repatriate” their citizens among both Islamic State members and their families, “to prosecute where appropriate, to rehabilitate and reintegrate where appropriate.”
The United States, Italy and some others have repatriated and prosecuted some of their nationals. But “the strong message coming out of today’s meeting was for countries to do more,” Blinken said. “We’ll see the results in the weeks and months ahead.”
The meeting was held at the Fiera di Roma, a cavernous event complex outside the Italian capital. Shortly after it ended, many of the same diplomats reconvened in a separate meeting of the international coalition on Syria. It, too, had suspended in-person meetings during the coronavirus pandemic.
At the Syria event, discussion centered on how to persuade or pressure Russia not to veto an upcoming U.N. Security Council vote on a resolution to continue to allow the United Nations to convoy food and medicine across a single corridor on the Turkish border into Syria. From there it is distributed to millions more displaced, not by the Islamic State, but by Syria’s decade-old civil war.
That war has been more or less won by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, with massive assistance from Russian airstrikes and Iranian-backed militias. Remaining opposition forces, including some affiliated with al-Qaeda, have been pushed into a northwest corner of the country, along with millions of refugees who ended up there after fleeing fighting elsewhere.
When the United Nations started delivering humanitarian aid in 2014, there were four border crossings. In 2020, however, Russia twice used its veto threat to insist the other three be closed, and limit the one remaining, at Bab al-Hawa, to a six-month mandate that ends at midnight July 10. The United Nations has warned that millions inside Syria are at risk of starvation, and desperately need medical aid, including for the coronavirus.
Russia has accused the Americans and their allies of trying to undercut Syria’s territorial sovereignty, and has said aid should only be delivered across the lines of internal fighting — meaning it should all come through Damascus.
Asked how the administration would pressure the Russians, and what officials would do in the event of another veto, a senior State Department official said that “what’s been made clear all the way from the president on down . . . is that we want to have a constructive relationship with Russia on areas where we can work together, and Syria is one of them.”
In his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva this month, Biden “raised the issue directly” and made it clear the administration wants not only for the Bab al-Hawa crossing to remain open, but also for others to be reopened, said the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door talks.
“If we are not able to work together on this basic human need,” the official said, “that would make it difficult to work with the Russians on anything else with regard to Syria more broadly.”
Blinken also announced that the administration would provide an additional $436 million in humanitarian assistance to Syrians inside the country, and to countries in the region hosting millions of Syrians who fled during the civil war.
Blinken and Di Maio were asked at their news conference whether they had discussed Italy’s relationship with China during bilateral talks. In 2019, despite U.S. and European warnings, a previous Italian government signed on to China’s Belt and Road initiative in hopes of increased trade and investment.
But since Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong, and its more recent underperformance in providing promised covid-19 aid to Italy, Rome has eased away from the agreement.
“Italy is a strong trade partner of China,” Di Maio said. “We’ve enjoyed relations that have lasted for years. But they cannot and do not interfere with the alliance of values we have with the United States, with NATO and the European Union.”