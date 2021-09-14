The country’s top diplomat faced pointed attacks Monday from Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee who accused him of failing to heed intelligence signs and misleading the public. Several called for him to resign.
Blinken has insisted the decision to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan was the right one, saying President Biden had little choice but to withdraw given the agreement that President Donald Trump struck with Taliban leaders in early 2020. He did acknowledge that officials had not anticipated the swift Taliban victory that forced the closure of the U.S. embassy and the evacuation of more than 120,000 people.
Separately Tuesday, Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller is scheduled to meet privately with members of the Senate Armed Services Committee to discuss his role in planning the military withdrawal. Miller commanded U.S. forces in Afghanistan until his departure in July. Other military leaders, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, are scheduled to testify publicly later this month.