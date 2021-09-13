Blinken is expected to face fierce questioning from lawmakers on the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, the processing of visas for Afghans who helped the U.S. during the war, ongoing efforts to evacuate Americans and at-risk Afghans, and the future of U.S.-Taliban relations.
Republicans in particular have been sharply critical of the withdrawal, saying the Taliban’s rapid takeover of the country was humiliating.
“I never thought in my lifetime that I would see an unconditional surrender to the Taliban,” said Rep. Michael McCaul (Tex.), the committee’s top Republican. “The American people don’t like to lose, especially to the terrorists.”
“The majority of Americans wanted to leave Afghanistan, but not like this,” added Rep. Steve Chabot (R-Ohio).
Democratic Rep. Gregory W. Meeks (D-N.Y.), the committee’s chairman, said Republican criticisms of the Biden administration have been unrealistic.
“Disentangling ourselves from the war in Afghanistan was never going to be easy,” he said. “And for my friends who presume a clean solution for the withdrawal existed … I’ve yet to hear the clean withdrawal option because I don’t believe one exists.”
America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan ends as last U.S. military cargo plane lumbers into the sky over Kabul
Blinken’s aid pledge follows the freezing of billions of dollar in foreign donations to Afghanistan following the collapse of its Western-backed government — a development that the U.N. says has caused chronic shortages in food and cash in a country where 18 million people, or half the population, were already dependent on foreign assistance.
“The United States is providing nearly $64 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan, to meet critical health and nutrition needs, address the protection concerns of women, children, and minorities, to help more children — including girls — go back to school,” said Blinken. “Consistent with sanctions, this aid will not flow through the government, rather through organizations like NGOs and UN agencies.”
On Monday, the United Nations convened an aid conference in Geneva where nation’s pledged more than $1 billion for Afghanistan in the hopes of lessening the humanitarian crisis facing Afghans. “After decades of war, suffering and insecurity, they face perhaps their most perilous hour,” said U.N. Secretary General António Guterres.
Blinken spent much of his opening statement defending the Biden administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying “even the most pessimistic assessments did not predict that government forces in Kabul would collapse while U.S. forces remained.”
Blinken says Afghans’ travel papers are impeding evacuation, denies Taliban is holding Americans ‘hostage’
In anticipation of criticisms that the State Department was slow to process visas for Afghan allies, or Special Immigrant Visas applicants, Blinken said he expanded the team of people working on those applications from 10 to 50 and surged consular officers to Afghanistan after the fall of Kabul.
“In the end, we completed one of the biggest airlifts in history, with 124,000 people evacuated to safety,” he said.
Republicans have called on the Biden administration to take a more aggressive posture toward the Taliban even as the U.S. seeks to work with the militant group to secure the safe passage of Americans remaining in Afghanistan.
Blinken touted efforts by the Biden administration to rally allies and partners behind a statement calling on the Taliban to “ensure freedom of travel; make good on its counterterrorism commitments; uphold the basic rights of the Afghan people, including women, girls, and minorities; name a broadly representative permanent government; and forswear reprisals.”
“The legitimacy and support the Taliban seeks from the international community will depend on its conduct,” he said.
The Taliban issued amnesty to Afghans who worked with the U.S. government and said women will be able to work and participate in public life under Islamic principles but the group has banned demonstrations and carried out a violent crackdown on protesters in recent days.