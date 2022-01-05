“If they’re going to bear fruit, if they’re going to show real progress, that will require de-escalation,” he said of the discussions. “It’s very hard to make actual progress in any of these areas in an atmosphere of escalation and threat, with a gun pointed to Ukraine’s head.”
Blinken’s remarks reflect the formidable challenges the Biden administration and its European allies face as they seek a peaceful resolution to the standoff over Ukraine. In recent weeks, President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have traded threats over what Washington says is Moscow’s ambition to dominate Ukraine and what Russia alleges is NATO’s attempt to undermine Russian security.
U.S. and European leaders have promised to jointly impose “massive consequences” in the event of a Russian invasion, potentially including restricting Russia’s access to the global financial system. But the situation has also exposed some differences among NATO allies, including on how Europe’s energy needs and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will bring natural gas from Russia to Germany, should figure in a potential response.
Blinken spoke following talks with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, whose newly sworn-in government is a key American counterpart in attempting to defuse the mounting crisis.
Russia’s pressure on Ukraine has presented the first major foreign policy challenge for the new German government, a coalition between the center-left Social Democrats, Greens and liberals. While Chancellor Olaf Scholz has echoed U.S. promises of a severe response, he has held back from using the newly completed gas pipeline as leverage.
The 765-mile long pipeline, which will have the capacity to pump 55 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe each year, is currently awaiting regulatory approval. Speaking after a European Union summit in December, Scholz said the decision over its inauguration would be “apolitical” and stressed it was a private project, an oft-repeated line of his predecessor Angela Merkel.
While Baerbock, the co-leader of Germany’s Greens party, had espoused a harder line toward Russia on the campaign trail and her opposition to the pipeline project, her position since taking office has been more muted.
Blinken, who has defended the Biden administration’s decision to waive sanctions on the company developing the pipeline, appeared to suggest Germany would not permit the project to go forward should Putin send Russian forces into Ukraine, as he did in 2014.
“As I said, it‘s not operational and from our perspective, it’s very hard to see gas flowing through that pipeline, for it to become operational, if Russia renews its aggression on Ukraine,” he said.
Baerbock however did not confirm that suggestion, making reference only to Germany’s preference for diplomacy and unspecified “measures” that might follow Russian aggression.
“We agreed on this together, with our European partners, that we take effective measures together with our European partners should Russia use energy as a weapon or should it continues its aggressive acts against Ukraine,” she said.
“But let me underline the following,” she continued. “At present, every day, every hour, every minute, we are doing everything we can in order to avoid further escalation, further aggressions and a breach of international and European law.”
