“I’m here to underscore the commitment of the United States to rebuilding the relationship with the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian people, a relationship built on mutual respect and also a shared conviction that Palestinians and Israelis alike deserve equal measures of security, freedom opportunity and dignity,” Blinken said after meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.
President Biden did not prioritize the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at the outset of his tenure as he faced multiple international crises and numerous reminders of failed peace efforts of the past. President Donald Trump made several policy decisions that pleased Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, such as moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv. The Biden administration has left many of those policies in place, including some that Biden pledged as a presidential candidate to undo.
But the devastating violence, which killed at least 230 Palestinians and 12 Israelis and pockmarked many parts of Gaza with craters and rubble, has refocused the administration’s attention.
The consulate long operated as a de facto embassy for the Palestinians, but Trump ordered that it be absorbed into the U.S. Embassy and placed under the authority of then-Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.
The Biden administration move effectively upgrades ties with the Palestinians as U.S. officials seek to provide backing to Abbas in his political rivalry with Hamas, which has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007. However, Blinken could not offer a timeline for when the consulate would be reopened. And the Palestine Liberation Organization’s diplomatic office in Washington, shuttered under Trump, remains closed despite Biden’s promise to reopen it.
Blinken said the Biden administration would notify Congress of its intent to give $75 million in new development assistance to the Palestinians in 2021 on top of Washington’s recent pledge of more than $360 million in support of Palestinians.
In a meeting Tuesday with Netanyahu, Blinken emphasized that the United States would work “closely” with all aid partners to ensure that Hamas, which the United States considers a terrorist group, “does not benefit from the reconstruction assistance.” He reaffirmed that the United States fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself. The United Nations says the fighting, which began May 10, displaced more than 100,000 people in Gaza and destroyed 300 buildings.
“This relief is urgent,” Blinken said. “We have to respond to the profound need to help people in this moment.”
Still, the underlying dynamics of the conflict remain, all but assuring that the United States will continue to fund and supply the Israeli weapons that leveled high rises and devastated city blocks while it helps bankroll the multibillion-dollar recovery effort in Gaza, still recovering from the last heavy round of fighting in 2014.
“The greater irony is yet another wash, rinse and repeat cycle,” said Aaron David Miller, a former U.S. diplomat who has advised Republican and Democratic administrations on Middle East issues. “Millions for Gaza reconstruction only to see it leveled in the now all-but-inevitable next round.”
Following his meeting with Abbas, Blinken acknowledged this cycle of violence, saying, “We welcome the cease-fire that continues to hold, but that’s not enough. We have to build on the cease-fire and try to move things in a genuinely positive direction.”
In Israel, Blinken said he talked to Netanyahu about resupplying Israel’s stockpile of rocket interceptors. Hamas fired thousands of rockets at Israel, which sustained far less damage because of its U.S.-funded Iron Dome defense system. Blinken said a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians is the only hope for lasting peace. HeAs neither side appears ready for negotiations, Blinken said the near-term goal was to improve the lives of Palestinians to “add a real sense of dignity and hope.”
“If that happens — and that will take some time — that may, I think, produce a better environment in which ultimately there’s a possibility of resuming the effort to achieve a two-state solution,” Blinken said.