In Israel, Blinken said he talked to Netanyahu about resupplying Israel’s stockpile of rocket interceptors. Hamas fired thousands of rockets at Israel, which sustained far less damage because of its U.S.-funded Iron Dome defense system. Blinken said a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians is the only hope for lasting peace. HeAs neither side appears ready for negotiations, Blinken said the near-term goal was to improve the lives of Palestinians to “add a real sense of dignity and hope.”