Heading the agenda for their hour-long discussion, conducted behind closed doors after introductory remarks in the presence of reporters, were U.S. negotiations with Iran over a return to the Iran nuclear deal, signed under the Obama-Biden administration and jettisoned by Trump. Israel, under Netanyahu and the new government, strongly opposes a U.S. return to the agreement, arguing that it was naive in conception and that Iran cannot be trusted not to build a nuclear weapon.