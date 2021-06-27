“We will have disagreements, but they are not about the essence, they are all about how we get there,” he said. “We want the same things; we sometimes disagree about how to achieve them.”
While former president Donald Trump and former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to agree on most things, the nationalistic stances adopted by the two leaders divided their own legislatures and citizens.
In Israel, which is accustomed to and has long depended on broad U.S. support across parties and beyond politics, the past four years have been troubling for many.
Lapid is a centrist who organized a coalition government formed of a wide range of right- and left-wing parties that united in their desire to get rid of Netanyahu. Under an agreement among them, right-wing leader Naftali Bennett, who took office two weeks ago, will step aside as prime minister for Lapid after two years.
But, like the Biden administration, the broad Israeli coalition rules with a slim majority and under pressure from the right and the left.
Both governments have quickly adopted a new tone as they seek to move forward rather than look back, and they pledged to talk out their differences with goodwill, and in private.
“We’re both relatively new to the job,” Blinken said as the two teams sat across from each other in a meeting room at a Rome hotel. But “the foundation that we’re working on is one of an enduring partnership, an enduring relationship, an enduring friendship between the United States and Israel . . . based on a set of shared values and shared interests.”
He noted that they spoke during Blinken’s visit to Israel earlier this year, before the new government was formed, and said that they’ve “been on the phone a number of times since. I suspect you’ll find relatively quickly that the inbox is filled up very fast.”
Lapid flew to Rome on Saturday night to meet with Blinken, who is here for multilateral conferences on Syria, the Islamic State, and to attend a gathering of Group of 20 foreign ministers.
But beyond the collegial atmosphere and promises to lower the temperature on some issues, serious policy differences remain.
Heading the agenda for their hour-long discussion, conducted behind closed doors after introductory remarks in the presence of reporters, were U.S. negotiations with Iran over a return to the Iran nuclear deal, signed under the Obama-Biden administration and jettisoned by Trump. Israel, under Netanyahu and the new government, strongly opposes a U.S. return to the agreement, arguing that it was naive in conception and that Iran cannot be trusted not to build a nuclear weapon.
“Israel has some serious reservations about the Iranian deal that is being put together in Vienna,” Lapid said, but “we believe the way to discuss those disagreements is through direct and professional conversations, not in press conferences.”
President Biden has said that a return to the deal is the best way to control Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Iran has denied that it wants to build a weapon.
During the meeting, Blinken briefed Lapid on the status of the talks, and repeated the administration’s pledge to keep Israel fully apprised of their status and content. U.S. chief negotiator Robert Malley has had regular discussions with the Israelis during six rounds of talks since April.
Blinken also pressed Lapid on U.S. disapproval of Israeli demolitions of Palestinian homes in East Jerusalem, which last spring sparked the most recent round of fighting between Hamas rulers in Gaza and Israeli military forces that left hundreds dead.
He also appealed for faster and more extensive action to address Gaza’s resulting humanitarian and reconstruction needs.
In his public remarks, Blinken cited an “urgent need” for “work I hope can be done to . . . offer a more hopeful future for everyone, Palestinians and Israelis alike, with equal measures of opportunity.”
Lapid thanked Blinken for U.S. support for Israel’s “normalization” efforts with Muslim-majority countries, known as the Abraham accords. Israeli establishment of diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, followed with similar efforts by Sudan and Morocco, was shepherded by the Trump administration. Critics charged that the agreements were designed to marginalize the Palestinians and eventually to annex the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
While the Biden administration has said that such agreements are “no substitute” for addressing the Palestinian situation and voiced support for the establishment of a Palestinian state, it has said, too, that Israeli relations with Arab and North African countries are a positive development.
Lapid, Blinken said, “rightly noted our strong support for the normalization agreements, the Abraham accords, with Israel’s neighbors and beyond . . . hopefully there will be other participants.”
“I think we’ve also discovered, or perhaps rediscovered, that as important as they are, as vital as they are, they are not a substitute for engaging on the issues between Israel and the Palestinians that need to be resolved,” Blinken said.