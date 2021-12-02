Their meeting on the margins of a European cooperation conference, Blinken’s second bilateral encounter with the Russian diplomat since becoming secretary of state, comes as the Biden administration threatens “high-impact” economic retaliation if Russia launches an offensive against Ukraine. But the United States has stopped short of promising military action in response to what it says is Russian invasion planning.
“The best way to avert a crisis is through diplomacy,” Blinken, seated beside Lavrov, told reporters at the beginning of a half-hour meeting. “But, and again in the spirit of being clear and candid, which is the best thing to do, if Russia decides to pursue confrontation, there will be serious consequences.”
The Biden administration has said a Russian incursion into Ukraine, nearly eight years after Moscow’s annexation of Crimea kicked off a separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine, would undermine global principles of sovereignty and threaten security in Europe.
Blinken spoke a day after NATO nations wrapped up talks in the Latvian capital, Riga, that officials said cemented an alliance position in support of Ukraine. NATO countries, however, provided few details of what consequences they would unleash if Russian troops invade Ukraine.
Ukraine is not a NATO member but has voiced its desire to join the security bloc.
Leaders in Moscow have denied an invasion plot and instead accuse the West of pushing weapons and troops into areas on Russia’s border.
“We, as President Putin has stated, do not want any conflicts,” Lavrov said. “No one can guarantee their own security at the expense of the security of others. NATO’s extension ... will infringe on our security.”
The meeting took place on the sidelines of an Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) meeting outside the Swedish capital. A senior State Department official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the talks, said each side laid out its perspective on the situation and agreed to continue talking. But the official said the talks yielded no breakthroughs.
Hours earlier, Blinken met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, once again condemning Russia’s massing of troops and weaponry and promising support in seeking a diplomatic denouement. The Ukrainian official asked partner nations to prepare a new package of deterrence measures that would “make President Putin think twice before resorting to military force.”
Michael Kofman, director of the Russia Studies at the CNA research organization, said an expanded conflict was not inevitable but that it appears more likely than at any time since 2015.
“The Russian red line has shifted beyond just the question of Ukraine in NATO, but to include NATO member military presence and defense cooperation in Ukraine,” he said.
The United States has provided military support to Ukraine, including weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles. Biden administration officials in addition have said they are looking for ways to expand support to countries on NATO’s eastern flank.
“The U.S. faces a dilemma,” Kofman added. “Doing nothing is not an option, but we are not going to fight Russia over Ukraine, and signaling strong political commitments that we are not prepared to back meaningfully could have broader credibility consequences if the worst comes to pass.”
In eastern Ukraine, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic told Russian state television on Thursday that he could not rule out asking Moscow for help if Kyiv used force in that part of the country.
“Certainly, we count on our own forces, but considering that Ukraine has been inviting external forces more and more, which we clearly see, and the number of exercises with the United States and NATO countries this year has grown compared to last year, and the plans for next year envision another substantial increase [in the number of joint exercises], it’s going to be tough,” Denis Pushilin said.
Isabelle Khurshudyan in Moscow contributed to this report.