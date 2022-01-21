Lavrov, speaking as the two men sat down for discussions in a Geneva hotel, said he was awaiting a formal U.S. response to proposals that Russia has put forward that would limit NATO’s expansion and activities in Eastern Europe.
Moscow has accused Ukraine of threatening Russian security by procuring foreign weaponry and aspiring to join the Western NATO alliance. The United States and its allies say it is Russia that threatens Ukraine by massing troops along its borders and preparing for a possible assault, like the one Moscow launched on Ukraine’s Crimea in 2014.
“What we expect is concrete answers to our concrete proposals,” Lavrov said through an interpreter, making reference to tenets of European security.
“I refer in particular to the principle of the indivisibility of security, as well as the obligation of countries not to strengthen their own security at the expense of security of others,” he said. “We would very much be interested to hear how the U.S. interprets these obligations and these principles.”
Blinken responded by stressing consensus among Western nations that Russia cannot use force against Ukraine.
“We are, all of us, equally committed to the path of diplomacy and dialogue, to trying to resolve our differences, but we’re also committed, if that proves impossible and Russia decides to pursue aggression against Ukraine, to a united, swift and severe response,” Blinken said.
“The bottom line is this is a critical moment,” he said.
Russia denies that it plans to invade Ukraine and describes the movement of Russian forces in Belarus this week as routine exercises. The Biden administration views those troop movements as creating another potential military front in a planned invasion.
Ahead of the Geneva talks, Blinken warned in a speech in Berlin on Thursday that a Russian attack would undermine the global rule of law and signal to autocrats everywhere that borders can be redrawn by force.
“It’s bigger than Russia and NATO,” he said. “It’s a crisis with global consequences, and it requires global attention and action.”
The Biden administration has promised to impose far-reaching sanctions if Russia moves into Ukraine, including possible steps to cut off its access to the international financial system.
While Blinken has stressed transatlantic unity, NATO allies continue to have differences over some aspects of the Ukraine crisis, including the role that European energy supplies should play in any response to Russian action and how quickly, if at all, Ukraine should join NATO.
Blinken said this week that he will not yet provide written responses to the recent Russian proposals, which include items U.S. officials have dismissed as nonstarters, such as a demand that Ukraine be permanently barred from NATO.
His message of unified deterrence was disrupted Wednesday when President Biden appeared to cast a Russian assault as inevitable and downplay any response to a “minor incursion.” The White House quickly deployed senior officials to clarify those remarks.
They still triggered an icy response from Republican lawmakers and from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations. Just as there are no minor casualties and little grief from the loss of loved ones,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter.
In his opening comments with Lavrov, Blinken also urged the release of two former U.S. Marines jailed in Russia, Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed.