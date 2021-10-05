The arrangement, in which the United States will share sensitive nuclear submarine technology with Australia for the first time, prompted Paris to temporarily recall its ambassador from Washington and publicly question the two countries’ historical alliance. Since then, Blinken has twice met his French counterpart, while President Biden and Macron stressed shared interests in what the White House described as a conciliatory phone call.
But beyond French officials’ lingering resentment over the incident, the Anglophone pact has added urgency to debates in some European capitals over the future of the continent’s security and its decades-long reliance on the United States’ far greater military reach. More than 30,000 U.S. troops are stationed in Germany alone.
Alexandra de Hoop Scheffer, director of the Paris office of the German Marshall Fund, a think tank, said the submarine deal represented a “brutal clarification” of a changing transatlantic reality, one in which Washington is finally making good on its promise to shift resources and focus toward competition with China.
“We won’t have a choice because the United States is finally operationalizing its pivot to the Indo-Pacific,” she said. “So we will have to much more take care of our neighborhood.”
The submarine deal compounded European dismay over the Biden administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, which forced NATO nations to scramble to evacuate their personnel and left diplomats complaining they had not been properly consulted.
It has also stoked skepticism about the Biden administration’s vow to closely consult with traditional allies after years of tension under President Donald Trump.
Speaking in an interview with France 2 after his meeting with Macron, Blinken said the United States should have better communicated its plans for the submarine deal to the French government but said the two countries could turn the spat into something productive.
“There is now a very important opportunity . . . to deepen this cooperation and coordination, whether in the Sahel, in the Indo-Pacific or on transatlantic issues or even other issues on which we are already working together and for which we could do even more,” he said.
Macron appeared more cautious when he spoke to reporters in Slovenia on Tuesday.
“We’ll see. I just believe in facts,” he said. “Honestly, it’s not an issue about words or perceptions. It’s an issue about facts and what to do together.”
Macron, who has said Europeans would be “naive” not to respond to what he described as the United States’ increasing self-interest, has urged European nations to take new steps to ensure their “strategic autonomy” and their ability to defend themselves without the United States.
Proponents of greater security independence point to the European Intervention Initiative, which seeks to deepen continental coordination and intelligence sharing. Some officials, meanwhile, are pushing for a European rapid-response force of 5,000 troops.
But it’s not yet clear whether other European nations will invest the political and financial support required to make Macron’s ambition a reality.
Experts point out that Germany, Europe’s largest economy, has strict guidelines around combat activities and remains unwilling to spend the NATO-designated minimum on defense. Other countries have even more limited military capability.
“European publics do not seem to want to support the spending that is required” to sustain expansions in logistics, intelligence, aerial refueling and other areas where European militaries are now lacking, said Barry Pavel, who directs the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security.
Even France, which has taken a leading role in counterterrorism activities in the Sahel with logistical and intelligence support from the United States, pulled most of its troops from Afghanistan in 2012 following the killing of French personnel.
A French official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to talk candidly, said steps to greater self-reliance were taking shape, if slowly, in a reflection of European nations’ differing priorities and politics.
“Five years ago, when we talked about European defense, it was a bad word, and we got angry looks,” the official said. “Today, it’s part of the conversation.”
U.S. officials have voiced notional support for expanded military cohesion in Europe, a goal that might ease the burden on American forces now stretched by threats from advanced militaries in Russia and China in addition to ongoing extremist cells.
It could also allow U.S. politicians to deliver on promises to end counterinsurgency engagements on Europe’s perimeter, such as those that have occurred in Syria and Libya.
A senior State Department official, who spoke to reporters on the condition of anonymity under department rules, said Blinken came out of the meeting with Macron with a “renewed sense of purpose” to work on areas where the two countries do agree.
“That’s what the focus is on now, and not . . . on looking backwards,” the official said.
Noack reported from Paris. Quentin Aries in Brussels contributed to this report.