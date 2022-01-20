The consultations come as the Biden administration attempts to prevent what officials say could be an imminent Russian assault against Ukraine, which Moscow says is threatening Russian security by accumulating foreign weaponry and seeking to join the Western NATO military alliance.
On Wednesday, as Blinken promised Ukrainian leaders during a visit to Kyiv that the United States would stand by their country in the face of a Russian military buildup, President Biden appeared to suggest that the severe economic and political retaliation Western nations have threatened would not occur if Russian took some kind of military action that fell short of a large-scale invasion.
“I think what you’re going to see is that Russia will be held accountable if it invades, and it depends on what it does,” Biden said during a marathon news conference. “It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion, and then we end up having to fight about what to do and not do, etcetera, but if they actually do what they are capable of doing with the force they’ve massed on the border, it is going to be a disaster for Russia.”
The White House later clarified his remarks, saying any movement of Russian forces into Ukraine would be considered an invasion.
The United States has also accused Russia of conducting cyber and disinformation operations against Ukraine and positioning personnel in the country’s east who could conduct sabotage or “false flag” operations.
Russia has massed some 100,000 troops around Ukraine, a force that Blinken this week said Russia could double within a short period. More recently, Russia has moved forces into Belarus, Ukraine’s pro-Moscow neighbor to the north, in a development that Moscow says is a regular exercise but which Washington says could signal plans for an additional front against Ukraine.
As Blinken begins his Berlin visit, questions remained about how closely the positions of NATO nations are aligned. While NATO members unanimously voiced backing this month for maintaining the alliance’s “open-door” policy that would permit Ukraine’s eventual membership, European nations have had varying levels of support in the past for the country’s accession and have differed on how exactly to respond should Russia launch an attack.
On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that European nations should engage with Russia independently, and not rely entirely on the United States to represent their interests to Russia.
“It is good that Europeans and the United States coordinate, but it is necessary that Europeans conduct their own dialogue,” Macron said, according to Reuters.
In addition, Germany’s new government has only haltingly signaled a willingness to pause the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will bring Russian gas to Western Europe, as a retaliatory move if Russia invades.
The European consultations occur a day before Blinken will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva.
While in Berlin, Blinken will also deliver an address about the implications of the Ukraine showdown. A senior State Department official said that Blinken’s speech would highlight the dangerous precedent that another invasion of Ukraine — following Russia’s 2014 seizure of Crimea — would have on respect for global norms.
Blinken has warned that allowing further aggression against Ukraine would normalize disregard for national boundaries and signal a green light for autocrats to use force to advance their interests.
His talks with officials from Germany, France and Britain will also address negotiations about the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.
Loveday Morris in Berlin and Isabelle Khurshudyan in Moscow contributed to this report.