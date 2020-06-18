The next time they spoke, nine days after Trump’s victory, the president-elect told Bolton he was under consideration for “a number of situations” in the new administration.

It took more than a year for a mutually agreeable position as Trump’s national security adviser to become available. By that time, the two had had near-monthly phone calls or White House sit-downs, by Bolton’s account, and he had repeatedly been assured, as then-chief of staff John F. Kelly told him as they left the Oval Office together in late 2017, “The guy loves you.”

There is clearly little love lost between them today. But in perhaps the final irony in their brief but tumultuous relationship, their futures may be inextricably linked.

For Trump, Bolton’s relentless description of the president as a churlish, ill-informed liar, interested only in his own political fortunes, could be a factor in his reelection prospects.

Bolton’s position as a leading voice in American national security — and his place in a Republican Party that has heartily embraced Trump’s non-interventionist ethos over Bolton’s hawkish, traditional conservatism — may also be dependent on Trump’s defeat.

“If Trump were to win, or if the isolationism of Trump world were to survive as a live force in the party, then he’s isolated himself from all the roads forward,” said presidential historian Jon Meacham.

“But if Trump loses, and it’s a wipeout or wave election, then the party could consider reconstituting itself and ask if it’s going to have a hawkish, non-‘America First’ foreign policy. In that scenario, Bolton could have a larger role to play.”

Trump and his allies have cast Bolton as a diminished and craven relic of the Republican past. The president has branded him a “wacko” and a “sick puppy.” Bolton’s book, “The Room Where It Happened,” leaked and described in numerous media accounts this week, is “a compilation of lies and made up stories, all intended to make me look bad,” Trump tweeted Thursday.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro called him “big lie Bolton” and “book-deal Bolton,” telling reporters: “He’s doing it for the money, that’s pretty clear. My view is that it’s the Washington swamp’s equivalent of revenge porn.”

The John Bolton PAC and super PAC — the political action committees he rejoined after leaving the White House last year — have been active in recent months, but it is unclear whether his support will be welcome in key races. Last September, Bolton announced his support for GOP hawks such as Sens. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), both of whom are mired in difficult reelection contests.

Inside the more establishment wing of the party, there has been hesitation to offer Bolton support for breaking so dramatically with Trump months before the election — and criticism for revealing conversations that were often confidential even if they were not classified.

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), who also worked in the George W. Bush administration, told CNBC on Thursday: “I’ve known John quite a while. I have considered him a friend. And I also worked in two White Houses. And, you know, if I felt that way about either of my two bosses, Bush 41 or 43, you know, I would have resigned.

“I don’t know if what he says is true or not. I do know that, you know, in my day, and maybe this is old school, but, you know, what happens in the Oval Office and conversations with the president is meant to remain confidential,” Portman said.

Longtime political consultant Steve Schmidt, who worked on the late Arizona senator John McCain’s GOP presidential campaign but is now a Trump critic, tweeted that Bolton is a “despicable man” who “failed in his duty to protect America” and should never again serve in government.

Other Republicans who have long criticized Trump saw this moment as a test of whether the party will abandon one of its longtime leading lights.

“Bolton may not be the kindest or most gentle person, but he’s an honest person and he’s not making things up,” said William Kristol, a veteran conservative commentator who served in the George H.W. Bush administration. “This is not a test for Bolton, but for the people who have known him for years. Will they speak up when he’s called a liar by the president of the United States?”

Bolton reports little of the substance of his early conversations with Trump, before his arrival in the White House. But they surely filled a need for each other.

Trump knew Bolton as a regular presence on Fox News, where he was a foreign policy hawk and an outspoken critic of President Barack Obama. Bolton sounded “just like he does on television!. . . I love it!” Trump exulted in one of their meetings, according to Bolton.

But Bolton, after spending years out of government writing and speaking about his own hard-line policy prescriptions on issues such as arms control, Iran and North Korea, had much more ambitious plans.

Having turned down a number of lesser offers from Trump, serving as the president’s national security adviser, after Trump fired the second man to hold the position, H.R. McMaster, was finally a chance to “accomplish my objectives,” he writes. Finally at the top of the nation’s bureaucracy, he says, “my goal was not to get a membership card, but to get a driver’s license.”

Where Bolton wanted to drive administration foreign policy was no secret. In previous, lesser positions in Republican administrations, he had advocated regime change in Iran, military action against North Korea, and withdrawal from international organizations and treaties. He also became known among both admirers and critics for his masterful grasp of how to manipulate the bureaucracy and the policymaking process.

The son of a Baltimore firefighter whose first political act was campaigning for Barry Goldwater’s presidential bid in 1964, Bolton considers himself a “true” conservative, rejecting both the “neoconservative” position of more modern times and the current isolationist credo of Trump’s party.

What was considered his abrasive and arrogant style kept him from being confirmed by the Senate when George W. Bush nominated him as United Nations ambassador, and a number of Republicans voted against him. Bush then appointed Bolton anyway, for a recess term that lasted only about 16 months, until Democrats retook the Senate in 2006.

After the wilderness Obama years, Bolton was eager to return to government, this time in a job that he thought would really make a difference. In the book, he pays homage to Brent Scowcroft, George H.W. Bush’s national security adviser, frequently referred to as the “gold standard” of national security advisers for his withdrawal from any policymaking pretensions and determination to serve largely as a synthesizer and conduit of Cabinet views to the president.

Yet Bolton writes, “I was determined to have a disciplined, thorough process, but I would judge my performance on how it actually shaped policy, not how outsiders compared it to prior administrations.”

Once in office, Bolton quickly pared down the staff and installed loyalists in some key positions. His relationships with other members of the national security team, including Kelly and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, are alternately described as competitive and as sympathetically sharing the tasks of saving Trump, and the country, from the president’s ignorance, temper tantrums and tweets.

On one of several occasions that Trump decided to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria, replace them with Arab forces and charge the Arabs for the favor, he orders Bolton to tell Persian Gulf leaders. Bolton, who found the idea laughable, slow-rolled it, turned it over to Pompeo and effectively killed it.

Throughout, Bolton lists successes as his own, and as frequently accomplished despite Trump. While the president, in withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, stressed that he was not pursuing regime change and was open to negotiations with the Islamic Revolutionary government there, Bolton was privately having none of it.

“A lot remained to be done to bring Iran to its knees, or to overthrow the regime, Trump’s stated policy to the contrary notwithstanding,” he writes, “but we were off to a great start.”

Bolton’s bombshells are quickly becoming fodder for the presidential campaign. John Weaver, an adviser to the Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump Republicans, said elements of the book will be part of the case the group makes this summer as it “prosecutes” Trump’s record.

“It’ll be part of what we lay out to Republican and Republican-leaning independents in battleground states,” he said. “You don’t have to move too many voters to have an impact.”

Others disagree. Former House speaker Newt Gingrich, a Trump ally who once had an office opposite Bolton at the American Enterprise Institute, said he believes Bolton sold out after “someone said to him, ‘We’ll give you $2 million for an anti-Trump book.’ ”