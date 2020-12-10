Bernard’s case has also drawn high-profile condemnation, with Kim Kardashian West, among others, tweeting about his case and sharing a petition calling for his death sentence to be commuted to life in prison.

Bernard and Christopher Vialva, his co-defendant, were convicted of murder in 2000 for their roles in the killing of two youth ministers, Todd and Stacie Bagley, the previous year.

Some of their associates asked Todd Bagley for a ride, and after he agreed, they put the couple into the car’s trunk and drove them to an isolated area on the Fort Hood, Tex., military reservation, according to court records.

Vialva shot each of them in the head, and Bernard set the car on fire; Todd Bagley was killed by the gunshot, while Stacie Bagley by smoke inhalation, the records show. Bernard was 18 at the time. Vialva was 19; he was executed by the federal government in September.

Bernard’s attorneys have argued that his trial was flawed and emphasized that several jurors from his case now support him being sentenced to life in prison rather than death. They also described Bernard as a model prisoner and have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stay his execution.

Robert C. Owen, an attorney for Bernard, said in a statement that the trial was “marred by the government’s concealment of critically important expert opinion and the jury’s consideration of ‘junk science’ testimony deeming Mr. Bernard a ‘continuing threat to society’ despite his lack of any previous record of violence.”

Federal officials, in their own court filings, have defended the government’s prosecution and stressed that Bernard participated in the crime. They also wrote that jurors still voted to give Bernard a death sentence despite hearing testimony about his “marginally lesser role” in the killings than Vialva.

The Justice Department has also pushed back at criticism of its execution schedule, saying that Attorney General William P. Barr is following the law in carrying out death sentences, which attorneys general of both parties have sought over the years.

Federal officials plan Friday to execute Alfred Bourgeois, who killed his 2-year-old daughter and was convicted in 2004. His attorneys say Bourgeois has an intellectual disability and have asked the Supreme Court to stay the execution.

Last year, Barr announced that the Justice Department would begin carrying out executions again using a new lethal-injection protocol. Before that, the federal government had not carried out any since 2003.

Lethal injection remains the primary method of execution in the United States, though officials have struggled to obtain the drugs involved in recent years due to opposition from pharmaceutical firms.

Barr’s original plan to resume executions late last year was scuttled by court challenges to the new lethal-injection procedure, which was eventually upheld. In July, after the Supreme Court rejected a volley of challenges, the Justice Department carried out three executions in four days, matching the total number it conducted over the previous three decades.

The legal challenges to these executions included opposition based on the coronavirus pandemic, which has torn through some prisons and jails. Some victims’ relatives opposed one execution, arguing they would have put their lives at risk traveling to witness it, while spiritual advisers in other cases made similar arguments.

One of the executions originally planned for this month was delayed after attorneys for Lisa Montgomery, who was set to be executed, said they contracted the coronavirus traveling to meet with her. They asked for a delay, and her execution has been pushed back to January.

Authorities have acknowledged that some people who went to Terre Haute, Ind., where federal executions are carried out, tested positive for the coronavirus after attending the most recent one.

Rick Winter, a Federal Bureau of Prisons official, said eight members of the team involved in the Nov. 19 execution of Orlando Hall tested positive after returning home. In a court filing this week, Winter said six of them tested positive within about a week of going home, and two others tested positive more than a week after returning home.

Five of the people who tested positive planned to travel back to Terre Haute for the executions planned this week, Winter wrote Monday in his filing. The two people who tested positive the most recently will not travel, he wrote, and a third person cannot go for personal reasons.

Critics, including attorneys for death row inmates, say that setting the executions during the pandemic puts people at undue risk.