Brendan Hunt blamed his comments on pandemic-induced boredom and depression when he took the witness stand to testify in his own defense in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn and was confronted by prosecutors with violent, racist and anti-Semitic statements that he argued did not reflect his beliefs.
Hunt’s case is seen as a test of how far violent speech can go before it is a crime and is no longer constitutionally protected as free speech. Hunt did not participate in the riot at the Capitol building, but he is one of hundreds of people charged by the Justice Department in response to the insurrection attack by Trump supporters.
Hunt was arrested Jan. 19 after a tipster called the FBI about one of his videos. He faces up to a decade in prison if convicted of making threats to assault and murder a United States official.
The 37-year-old Fordham University graduate, a onetime actor and amateur documentarian, said he was “lonely” and “isolated in my apartment” during quarantine and turned to frequent marijuana and alcohol use. Hunt, who had an administrative job in the New York State Court system before his arrest, had been mostly working from home, according to his testimony.
Hunt said he was obsessively following news reports and “masking that frustration with a lot of drinking and smoking” when he demanded in a video that “patriots ... put some bullets” in the heads of members of Congress, according to testimony.
Hunt described himself as a performer on social media forums — not someone who was actually trying to encourage violence. “I’m sort of a YouTube guy who makes controversial content and clickbait videos,” Hunt said under questioning by his attorney Jan Rostal.
In a video posted two days after the riot titled “KILL YOUR SENATORS: Slaughter them all,” he called for a revolt against members of Congress on Jan. 20, the day of President Biden’s inauguration. He encouraged his social media followers to “get your guns show up to D.C. and literally just spray these [expletive],” he said in the clip.
In an earlier posting entered into evidence at the trial, he called specifically for the execution of then-Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).
Hunt said his comments were “outlandish... precisely because I didn’t want people to take me seriously in that respect.” He said he was “playing along with this sort of rhetoric going on at the time” and that “there wasn’t any intent on my part to sort of galvanize a militia.”
Prosecutors offered evidence of racist and xenophobic comments to support their theory that his alleged threats represented his real beliefs and intentions.
In text messages to his father, John Hunt, a former family court judge in Queens, the younger Hunt argued that the family should move to a “red state with a decent white population that upholds the Constitution,” and he referred to New York City as a “jungle,” lamenting its diverse population and using slurs for Blacks, Jews, Latinos and Asians.
Hunt also complained to his father that he couldn’t find “a suitable white pro-American mate” with whom to procreate in New York.
Trial opens for Trump supporter accused of threatening Democrats in case tied to Jan. 6 insurrection
Assistant U.S. Attorney David Kessler pressed Hunt on the contents of a folder on his computer hard drive where he’d saved Internet memes with Nazi propaganda-like depictions of Jews that mocked the Holocaust.
“I thought it was immature humor,” Hunt said.
In another message shown to the jury, he called immigrants “low I.Q. mongoloids.”
The U.S. attorney’s office has argued that Hunt made specific and explicit threats and called on other Trump supporters to take up arms and prevent the transition of power.
Prosecutors also asked Hunt about a message he sent to his cousin in December in which he threatened to “stick a knife” in the relative’s newborn baby. The comment was in response to his displeasure that the relative had dropped Hunt as a friend on Facebook.
In summations late Tuesday afternoon, Assistant U.S. Attorney Ian Richardson said Hunt crossed the line and “made explicit, graphic, vivid threats against members of Congress for doing their jobs.”
Leticia Olivera, another of Hunt’s attorneys, argued that his post-riot video was treated as nonsense by Hunt’s followers. “No one takes this seriously,” she said.
Jury deliberations are to begin on Wednesday.