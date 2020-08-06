Pompeo said at a Wednesday news briefing that the United States would propose a U.N. resolution next week to continue restrictions on Iran’s ability to buy or sell weapons. Under the Iran nuclear deal negotiated and signed with the Obama administration, those 13-year-old global sanctions are to be lifted in mid-October.

Other signatories to the agreement have questioned whether the United States gave up its right to change its terms when President Trump withdrew from the deal — insisting he could negotiate a better arrangement with Tehran — more than two years ago. Russia and China are both expected to veto any resolution. China recently drafted a $400 billion investment agreement with Iran that is believed to include some weaponry.

The Europeans, seeking a compromise that would keep the agreement alive, want to prohibit Iranian weapons sales or imports, but fear extending the current global ban would lead Iran to withdraw completely from the deal.

Pompeo, however, said the administration would push ahead with its resolution.

The security council, he said, “would make an absolute mockery” of its mission to maintain international security “if it allowed the number-one state sponsor of terrorism to buy and sell weapons freely. One way or the other, we will do the right thing. We will ensure that the arms embargo is extended.”

Hook could not be reached for comment. A former senior administration familiar with events leading up to Hook’s departure said he was “being asked to leave to take the fall for the failed Iran strategy.”

“Iran is breaking the limits on enrichment, storage and developing a delivery system. By all empirical data, it is worse than under the [agreement] and they significantly increased their bad actions,” the former official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to speak frankly.

“If you thought it was a successful strategy, I don’t know why you’d fire the envoy.”

Although Iran, since the U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear accord, has violated some of its terms on uranium enrichment, it is not known to have approached the production of weapons-grade nuclear fuel, and still submits to extensive international monitoring.

Hook has spent the past several months traveling the world to build up support for the resolution, and this week gave a robust defense of the administration’s “maximum pressure” policy.

The administration’s “theory of the case,” he said at the Aspen Security Forum, is that “economic pressure, diplomatic isolation and a credible threat of military force to defend our interests” would force Iran back to the negotiating table on U.S. terms.

But while sanctions have all but crushed the oil industry that is Iran’s primary source of revenue, the country has continued to advance its ballistic missile program and to support proxy fighters in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and elsewhere.

“What have we done other than seriously damage Iran’s economy?” the former official said. “If that was the strategy, then check. If the strategy was to prevent them from getting a nuclear weapons, they have made more strides. . . . I haven’t heard anybody say this strategy is working, even on the far right.”

In early June, Trump again signaled to Iran that it should sit down and negotiate with him. “Don’t wait until after the U.S. election to make the Big deal,” he tweeted. “I’m going to win. You’ll make a better deal now.”