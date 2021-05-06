How a veteran’s idea to solicit donations for a border wall won over Trump supporters — and produced conspiracy charges
Federal prosecutors in New York had last year charged Bannon, Kolfage and two others with defrauding donors to the campaign, which was publicly supported by several of Trump’s allies and raised more than $25 million through hundreds of thousands of donors. In an indictment in that case, prosecutors alleged the men lied when they said they would not take any compensation from the campaign.
Kolfage and Bannon had defended themselves against those allegations, asserting the indictment was politically motivated and designed to undermine supporters of Trump, who touted a U.S.-Mexico border wall during his presidential campaign. In January, Trump pardoned Bannon, and Bannon has since been fighting to get the case against him formally dismissed. The U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan is seeking an “administrative” termination of Bannon’s case, which would halt the prosecution against him for good but would not clear his name from the docket. Trump did not pardon Kolfage or the others charged.
Bannon was not charged in the new case, and the indictment makes no mention of him. His pardon covers only federal charges, and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has been considering whether it might be able to make a state case against him.
A court hearing on the new charge against Kolfage is scheduled for May 27, court records show.
Kolfage’s attorney did not immediately return an email seeking comment.