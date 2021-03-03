The exchange is expected focus on what resources Capitol Police need to prevent similar violence — or worse — in the future.

AD

That undertaking “will require a significant investment in the necessary training, tools, and information gathering resources need,” Pittman said, calling it “an investment in our employees.”

AD

In his opening statement, panel chairman Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) agreed in part, stating that “increases are needed.”

“But we need to understand what the increases will mean and what they will be used to accomplish,” Ryan added.

Pittman said that in the first two months of 2021, officials noted a 93 percent increase in threats against lawmakers as compared to the same period of 2020. She proposed a security plan for members that includes a focus on security outside of Washington, D.C., She also said that the Capitol Police plan to establish “a dedicated stand-ready force of two platoons (80 officers) at all times,” to reduce the force’s reliance on partner agencies to respond to emergencies.

AD

More generally, Pittman highlighted four key elements in her plan to better equip Capitol Police officers to respond to such threats: member protection, health and wellness of employees, training for officers, and a focus on procuring and supplying the force with more equipment.

AD

Pittman has estimated that more than 10,000 people swarmed the Capitol, and that about 800 broke into the building intent on disrupting Congress’s certification of President Biden’s election victory. She has blamed the security failures on the fact the Capitol Police — despite an internal intelligence assessment that the “Capitol itself” could be a target of a preplanned demonstration — did not foresee that agitators would be able to whip the crowd into a riotous mob.

Though she did not mention it in her prepared opening statement, Pittman has also told lawmakers that she thinks there should be “permanent fencing” around the U.S. Capitol and that additional law enforcement officials should be deployed to police that hardened perimeter. Congress would need to approve the funding for any additional security measures.

AD

Local officials have pushed back on Pittman’s proposal, arguing that turning the Capitol into a “fortress” would be unconscionable.

AD

During last week’s hearing with Pittman and Acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Timothy P. Blodgett, Republicans expressed their disdain for the current picture of lockdown at the Capitol complex, which is surrounded “unscalable” fencing and patrolled by members of the National Guard alongside Capitol Police. The subcommittee’s ranking member, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beuter (R-Wash.), complained that maintaining the current security features was costing $2 million per week, and she and others in her party insisted that police and lawmakers make reopening the grounds to the public a chief objective.

Democrats on the panel stayed relatively mum about the topic during last week’s hearing.