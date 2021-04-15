He is also expected to detail endemic disorganization in the Capitol Police’s intelligence collecting operations, and how a lack of proper clearances and reporting protocols resulted in information being jumbled, and important warnings being missed.

The hearing comes as lawmakers are readying a spending package to pay for some of the needed reforms and enhancements to campus security. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told reporters during a Thursday news conference that she had received a draft of the House Appropriations Committee’s proposal to direct additional funds toward protecting the Capitol, including plans “to harden the windows, the doors and the rest,” she said.

Bolton is not the first official to call for an overhaul of the policies and procedures that govern the force’s training, staffing, communications and intelligence operations.

Last month, lawmakers received a draft report from a team led by former Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honore, which found that Capitol Police were “understaffed, insufficiently equipped and inadequately trained” to quell riots like that which transpired on Jan. 6.

Congress also has heard from the former chief of the Capitol Police, Steven A. Sund, the current acting chief, Yogananda D. Pittman, and the two former sergeants at arms who resigned after the riot, Michael Stenger of the Senate and Paul Irving of the House. They’ve also testified about missteps and miscommunication.

Bolton’s findings are expected to be among the most comprehensive to emerge from the various reviews. He has already submitted two “flash reports” — documents produced midway through an investigation as a means of updating Congress about important findings, despite the ongoing nature of the probe. The two reports, summaries and findings from which were obtained by The Washington Post, were designated as “law enforcement sensitive,” and have not yet been released publicly.

Bolton is expected to produce a third flash report, about countersurveillance, in the coming weeks.

A joint investigation between the Senate committees on Rules and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs is also expected to result with a report documenting the failures that led to the mayhem Jan. 6. That document is expected to be complete next month, according to various aides familiar with its progress.

